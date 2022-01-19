Ron Franklin, longtime ESPN announcer, dead at 79

Ron Franklin, who called college basketball and football for ESPN for over 20 years, died at the age of 79 this week. Tributes have been pouring in.

“Just heard the sad news that my ⁦former @espn⁩ colleague, Ron Franklin, has passed away,” tweeted ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla. “An amazing broadcasting talent & a good man. Was a part of so many great ⁦@Big12Conference⁩ broadcasts with him. RIP, partner.”

“So sad to learn that Ron Franklin who I worked with on a # of @espn games has passed. My prayers go out to his family,” wrote ESPN legend Dick Vitale. “May Ron RIP.”

Franklin worked at ESPN from 1987 through 2011. He was fired after reportedly saying, off-air, to sideline reporter Jeanine Edwards, “Listen to me, sweet baby, let me tell you something …” When she told him not to talk to her like that, he responded, “Okay, then listen to me asshole.”

He had previously been in hot water for calling Holly Rowe, another sideline reporter, “sweetheart” on-air in 2005.

Fran Fraschilla and Ron Franklin

“I said some things I shouldn’t have and am sorry. I deserved to be taken off the Fiesta Bowl,” Franklin said of the 2011 incident.

Franklin filed a lawsuit against ESPN for wrongful termination, and the suit was settled out of court.

“For those of a certain age, it’s hard not to think of Ron Franklin as an unofficial TV voice of Texas football,” tweeted Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman after the news of his death. “Sad news, indeed. RIP.”

“Ron Franklin who was part of the Luv Ya Blue broadcast team passed,” longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips tweeted. “Ron was outstanding announcer and a great friend of the team and our family. RIP.”

“RIP Ron Franklin,” said Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports. “Loved him on CFB/CBB games. Right there behind [Brent] Musburger, Keith Jackson, [Tim] Brando, Verne [Lundquist] in the 90s/00s. Had the gravitas for the SEC night games.”