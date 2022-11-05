Roman Reigns, Logan Paul overdeliver in WWE Crown Jewel main event

The days of WWE treating its Saudi Arabia pay-per-views like glorified house shows may be over under the Triple H regime as this year’s edition of Crown Jewel was one of the company’s top outings of the year.

The in-ring action was strong, the storytelling and finishes were sound and Roman Reigns and Logan Paul delivered a drama-filled main event that will certainly leave fans wanting more of the rivalry.

Here are five takeaways from Saturday’s Crown Jewel from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Forged in Blood-lines

It feels absurd that Logan Paul is operating on a main-event level just three matches into his WWE career, but that’s where we are after the YouTube star completed an action-packed, drama-filled and downright entertaining main event with Roman Reigns. Paul came as close as anybody to ended The Undisputed WWE Universal champion’s 797-day reign. There were more than a few occasions after a flying cross-body, a frog splash, one lucky punch and a perfect buckshot lariat that it felt like the referee’s hand was going to hit the mat for three on Reigns. Paul’s top-rope frog splash while filming on his cellphone in slow motion onto Reigns laid across the announce table will be watched by millions and millions.

Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. WWE

Paul’s whole entourage, including his brother Jake, got into with the rest of The Bloodline to try to neutralize them. Jake even got to drop both Jimmy and Jey Uso. Still, the outside-the-ring shenanigans were enough to buy a reeling Reigns time to recover. As Logan Paul re-entered the ring, Reigns delivered a Superman punch and a spear to regain his belts. The Head of the Table looked like a man relieved to escape still champ. This all feels far from over, thought it may be awhile. Logan Paul announced afterward on his Instagram Stories that he tore his ACL, MCL and potentially his meniscus halfway through the match.

Stand and Delivering

Everyone will remember Bianca Belair’s phenomenal WrestleMania match with Sasha Banks — whose name was actually mentioned on the broadcast — but Bayley remains the premier rivalry of the EST’s young career. The two have wrestled seven televised singles matches, with no fans, with a ladder, inside Hell in a Cell and now a super fun Last Women’s Standing Match that should provide a fitting pin in the rivalry for now. Bayley’s chemistry and charisma have helped solidify Belair as a star. This felt no different.

Bianca Belair drives Bayley back to the ring in a golf cart. WWE

Bayley provided numerous obstacles for Belair to overcome. She used weapons, trapped her between the ring steps, trapped her in a stage box, hit the Bayley to Belly on the stage and then tried to run her over with a golf cart while still up there. Thankfully things ended better for Belair than Sammy Guevara as she escaped and then drove the cart. with Bayley on top back, down to the ring. WWE showed enough respect to Bayley that they had Belair have to ingeniously trap her inside a ladder and pinned her against the ring post to finally get the 10 count.

The Real Wyatt Family

Bray Wyatt and WWE is dragging out his story drip by drip. Wyatt, appearing live in the ring, for the first time mentioned his prestigious and larger than life wrestling family, but didn’t actually say Rotunda. A Twitter user earlier in the day pointed out that a woman in one of Wyatt video’s looked like his real life sister Mika and one theory is that the mysterious Uncle Howdy is his brother Bo Dallas. While this story could still be Wyatt battling his own internal demons – was one we saw on SmackDown. Him dropping the family reference is a least another strand that could lead us to Dallas’s returns. Wyatt’s symbol also appeared on a TV next to former partner Alexa Bliss during a backstage interview, so that nugget is also still being teased.

Escape Artistry

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar had a trilogy written all over it coming into the event and even more so after the Beast’s narrow victory. The former UFC heavyweight champion was at his selling best as Lashley dominated him in a way few men have. Lesnar sold an injured leg pretty much from the start and his facials were superb while being stuck in the Hurt Lock. He even yelled, “No, I don’t want to give up! Shut up!” to the referee.

The match was filled with explosive moves as expected, but an old finish was brilliantly used to add to enhance the story. Lesnar, while in the Hurt Lock, was able to push himself off the turnbuckles and on top of Lashley – pinning his opponent’s shoulders to the ground for the win. Lashley and Lesnar are now tied at a win apiece and the All Mighty – who attacked The Beast after the match – has every right to ask for a rematch at either Survivor Series or Royal Rumble. If only the Fight Pit wasn’t just used.

Brock Lesnar delivers and F5 to Bobby Lashley. WWE

Potential Roadblock to History

Yes, Jimmy and Jey Uso successfully defended the Undisputed tag team championship against Butch and Ridge Holland, but prior to the match Cole revealed something that could weigh heavy on their future as champs. He said Jey Uso, whose wrist was heavily wrapped, may have suffered a broken wrist during WWE’s international tour in the lead-up to Crown Jewel and was going to get an MRI exam on Monday to confirm. It all could be a kayfabe injury or nothing serious at all. It is however worth monitoring with The Usos are set to defend their titles against the New Day – whose record reign they are quickly approaching – Friday on “SmackDown.” If it’s legit Jey needs to be out for an extended prior of time, do plans around the titles change? Does Sami or Solo step in? The 1D from the top rope to Butch was a cool finish to the match at Crown Jewel.

Other matches

Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai) vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka to win the WWE women’s tag team championships.

Asuka and Bliss’ title reign was short-lived – just four days. This was a very solid match and the chemistry between Asuka and Sky makes me want to see that dream singles match even more. Nikki Cross is going to continue to test Bliss and Asuka’s sanity as she interfered out of nowhere to cost them the belts. Damage CTRL needs a few more bodies to complete at WarGames team. You can pretty much pencil Cross in after this.

Drew McIntyre over Karrion Kross (Steel Cage Match)

This was the one somewhat puzzling outcome as the two men have now competed in a strap match and a steel cage match. Curious to see what WWE does to settle this feud with each now owning win. The storytelling did make sense. Scarlett interfered three times to try to save cross – the first with a simple distraction, then with the pepper spray and the last time by locking the cage door. The last came back to bite the duo as McIntyre was able to climb out of the cage before Kross – delayed by the locked door – could make it out.

The Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest) over The O.C. (A.J. Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows)

Hey, we got an actual “Bullet Club” mention was Michael Cole! All of this so far as been WWE adding layers to this story in a likely lead-up to a Survivor Series match. The Club will need the return of Edge and Beth Phoenix to finally get the best of The Judgment Day – who WWE continues to book strongly. This came down to Ripley bashing Styles into the ring apron and rolling him back to the ring for Balor to deliver the Coup de Grace for the win. Kudos to Cole for saying, “Someone’s gotta kick her ass!” of Ripley. It sets up Phoenix’s return.

Braun Stowman lifts up Omos. WWE

Braun Strowman over Omos

The two giants told a story similar to what we saw in Lashley vs. Lesnar. “The Monster of All Monsters” was completely manhandled by Omos for the majority of the match, even derailing the Strowman Express move. Strowman did get a win that was much-more definitive than Lesnar’s – impressively lifting up Omos and delivering the running power slam for the win. It all could mean good things for Strowman going forward.

Biggest Winners: Logan Paul and Braun Strowman

Biggest Loser: Karrion Kross

Best match: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul (Undisputed WWE Universal championship)

Predictions: 7-1

Grade: A-