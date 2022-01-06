Roman Reigns clears COVID-19 protocol, will confront Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns is slated to return to WWE.

The SmackDown champion, who tested positive for COVID-19 before WWE’s “Day 1” pay-per-view this past weekend, is out of protocols and is expected to have a mutual confrontation with Brock Lesnar on Friday’s SmackDown on Fox, The Post has learned.

A formal WWE announcement is expected shortly.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel AFP via Getty Images

Reigns had been scheduled to face Lesnar at Day 1, the result of a feud between WWE’s two biggest current male stars that has also involved the infamously-conniving manager Paul Heyman. Heyman has been managing Reigns since August of 2020, when the SmackDown title reign began.

In the storyline, Reigns fired Heyman — who had previously been Lesnar’s longstanding manager — this past December, and it is unclear where Heyman’s loyalties will lie going forward.

After Reigns was pulled from Day 1, Lesnar was inserted into the main event fatal five-way for the Raw championship, and wound up pinning incumbent champion Big E for the belt.

With Reigns returning, it should be interesting to see where the story goes with the two respective champions.