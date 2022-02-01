Roll with the Blue Jays

UConn and Creighton meet Tuesday night as the Bluejays look to bounce back from Saturday’s rough loss to Xavier.

UConn thrives on the offensive glass, which makes up for its pedestrian shooting inside the arc. The Huskies take 65 percent of their shot attempts inside the 3-point line but convert on just 49 percent of their 2-point attempts, which ranks 207th in the country.

Creighton has been solid at securing defensive rebounds and not fouling opponents. The Bluejays foul at the ninth-lowest rate in the country while Connecticut’s offense typically makes its living at the line.

This is a Connecticut team that finds ways to win close games. The Huskies have yet to win by more than 10 points in their nine games against opponents that rank inside the KenPom top 100.

Creighton’s recent struggles coupled with Connecticut’s cakewalk victories against the bottom feeders of the Big East have pushed this spread too high.

I expect Greg McDermott’s squad to redeem itself after that embarrassing loss to Xavier. I am not only taking the points with Creighton but will be sprinkling the moneyline as well.

The play: Creighton, +9