Roki Sasaki, Japanese phenom, strikes out 19 in perfect game

Major league teams have to be drooling at the potential of Roki Sasaki.

The 20-year-old right-hander was already on their radar, and now he added another reason for MLB teams to want the potential future ace.

Sasaki tied a Nippon Professional Baseball record with 19 strikeouts in a perfect game on Sunday in leading the Chiba Lotte Marines to a 6-0 victory over the Orix Buffaloes — the first perfect game in NPB history since May 18, 1994, and the 16th the league has ever seen.

“This is the greatest,” Sasaki told reporters after his masterpiece. “Honestly, I wasn’t thinking about the possibility [of a perfect game]. I figured it would be OK if I gave up a hit, so I just pitched and put my trust in [catcher Ko] Matsukawa right until the end.”

Sasaki’s fastball reached 100 mph and he fanned 13 straight hitters in one dazzling stretch. That’s a Japanese record, the Kyodo News reported. Most impressively, he needed only 105 pitches to go the distance.

“We were all on edge on the bench, but so were the guys in the field,” Marines manager Tadahito Iguchi said. “This is not something everyone can go through, so it’s a great experience. I have to give credit to Matsukawa for calling such a great game and doing a solid job with the bat as well. The two of them are quite a battery.”

A year ago, Sasaki notched a 1.84 ERA, struck out 84 hitters and walked 19 in 16 outings.