Roger Goodell-Chris Jones moment at Super Bowl 2023 baffles Twitter

One of the most buzzed-about moments of Super Bowl 2023 unfolded after the game.

As the Chiefs and their loved ones celebrated on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., following Kansas City’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell joined in the festivities with the new world champs, including defensive tackle Chris Jones.

In a video currently circulating on Twitter, Jones and Goodell can be seen sharing a long embrace, with the Chiefs superstar even lifting the commissioner off of the ground. As the duo’s warm exchange continues, Jones appears to be told, “I don’t care how you hit the quarterback,” with some on social media speculating if the message came from Goodell.





Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones embraces NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after Kansas City’s Super Bowl win on Feb. 12, 2023. Twitter/FOX





“I’m not a conspiracy theorist but damn Goodell is not doing himself any favours lol,” one viewer remarked, according to The Spun.

Elsewhere on Twitter, one NFL fan expressed, “When the script goes as planned,” while another opined of the league, “Rigged confirmed.” One user also said, “This is weird af.”

This year’s Super Bowl wasn’t without controversy, as Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was flagged for holding against Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster late in the fourth quarter. The penalty gave Kansas City a fresh set of downs and ultimately, the opportunity to put the game away with a field goal.





NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presents Chiefs owner Clark Hunt with the Lombardi Trophy after the team’s Super Bowl win on Feb. 12, 2023. Getty Images

Michael Barkann, an Eagles analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia, lambasted the penalty on Bradberry, calling it “utter complete bulls–t.”

Bradberry addressed the call postgame and said “it was a holding.”

“I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide,” he said.

The Chiefs would go on to win the game, 38-35, and claim their second Super Bowl title in the past four seasons.