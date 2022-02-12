Roger Goodell, Al Sharpton deserve each other’s race rhetoric

Ever see a head-on collision on a one-way street?

That happened Tuesday of Super Bowl Week, when Roger Goodell was forced to suffer the ultimate indignity of discussing NFL racial matters with Al Sharpton. They deserved each other.

Both have purposely ignored what most ails their constituencies to instead emphasize lesser matters — real, imagined and wishful.

In Sharpton’s case, he has, for decades, ignored what lays black America low — the daily murders and wounding of dozens of blacks by blacks in every urban center in this country.

Instead, he awaits an opportunity to holler about the racist treatment of blacks by whites, again, often relying on the wishful.

And that a black NFL coach had cried racism was all it took for Sharpton to pounce.

In other words, it doesn’t bother Sharpton a lick that today’s Super Bowl halftime show will be loaded with black “entertainers” whose standard fare references black men as “n—as,” young women as discardable sexual expletives, worships guns and who perform while holding their crotches. He’s good with that.

After all, ever know of Sharpton calling a media conference, surrounded by an amen chorus of community leaders, to decry the racial slurs in rap music? What began in the 1980s he still hasn’t noticed?

But as American media, politicians and corporations continue to bow to and reward Sharpton as a matter of fright, Goodell has been the point man in allowing the NFL to immerse itself in socio-political racial activism in the name of nothing stronger than hoping the tacit implication that white racism is epidemic — and therefore must be defeated — among NFL fans.

And Goodell chose to battle it with conspicuous end zone and backs-of-helmets sloganeering. “Stop Hate,” “Fight Racism” — as sideline fights break out, and players issue hate-filled tweets at each other.

Thus Goodell and Sharpton are magna cum laude graduates of the Ready, Fire, Aim! School of feckless, selective outrage and indignation. Kindred spirits.

Look what Goodell’s thoughtless pandering and blind, conspicuous support for a Marxist-led, democracy-denuding (dis)organization, Black Lives Matter — which, like Sharpton, has shown no regard for the scores of daily murders and shootings of black lives by black perps, but whose leaders reportedly have taken millions in donations and purchased fabulous estates — have done for the NFL.

What was it worth for Goodell to have named unprintably vulgar, homophobic and misogynistic Jay-Z the NFL’s Minister of Social Sanctity and Entertainment? That transparent stunt didn’t save him from Sharpton or accusations of systemic racism.

What difference did any of that make as the NFL is now on the defensive, if not in full retreat, having been sued for systemic racism by Brian Flores, a black assistant coach who was promoted to head coach and was employed as such for three seasons?

What was it worth for Goodell to sustain the Rooney Rule, which that only led to predictable and deserved suspicion that it created racial tokenism? On Day 1, the NFL couldn’t see this coming?

What was it worth for Goodell to roll over and play dead as the NFL continued to suffer from so many criminally inclined players that a week without a felony arrest is now a rarity? Is there a team that doesn’t indulge the employment of a player with a rap sheet?

And why is Goodell, the NFL’s commander in chief, never heard on that?

Yep, Goodell and Sharpton, kindred spirits. What needs their greatest attention is left unaddressed, untreated and left to grow.

Years ago, Goodell should have had the courage and conviction to declare: “The NFL is, first and foremost, a football league. Nothing is more important to me than ensuring the character, integrity and quality of its players, administrators and team owners.”

And to that he could have added, “If any sound evidence comes my way that anyone in this league engages in conscious, intentional racism they will be dealt with — and harshly — by me!”

Instead, Goodell, self-restricted to selectively blind pandering, now has to play ball with the selectively blind race hustler, Al Sharpton. We can see your houses from here!

Bet you won’t find these fun prop bets

Some Super Bowl prop bets we’d like to see:

1) Number of times NBC’s Cris Collinsworth will talk down to us and/or say that he saw that coming — after it happened.

2) Number of times we’ll hear that Bengals running back Joe Mixon was suspended for an entire season at Oklahoma for breaking a female student’s jaw.

3) Number of times vulgarities, racial slurs and lurid lyrics degrading women, by Roger Goodell’s invite, will be heard during the halftime show.

4) Number of times No. 3 will be edited in real time.

5) Number of times NBC will needlessly throw it to a sideline reporter.

6) Number of NFL-licensed ads for sports gambling operations that will appear.

7) Number of times NBC will note that Goodell once submitted testimony to the governor of Delaware warning that legalized gambling on NFL games will be ruinous to families and create suspicion about the integrity of games.

8) Number of times a player will risk a 15-yard penalty for post-play misconduct.

9) Number of times NBC will mention that star Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald should have been suspended for trying to choke an opponent in this year’s playoff game versus the Cardinals, his second choking episode this season.

10) Likelihood of the game starting before our attention is diverted from the field to show the starting lineups, despite gobs of time to do so before kickoff. “Odell Beckham Jr., Me U.”

11) Likelihood of the losing coach being asked if he’d “do anything differently.”

12) Number of times players will rise and make that tired first-down gesture.

13) Number of times NBC will show a player making that tired first-down gesture in slow motion.

14) Total times Snoop Dogg’s total arrests will be noted. Over/Under: a whole lot.

15) First player to be flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct (I’d go with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey — he covets attention and he’s a Florida State man).

Find your Supe pick here!

Anyone need a worthless Super Bowl prediction? It’s free:

Handicapping NFL games has never been a bigger waste of time — even among experts, none of whom exist — given that you can’t predict the willingness of players to risk losing a game, including the Super Bowl, to acts of excessive, all-about-me self-aggrandizement and late hits.

The Bengals, however, made it this far due to other unforeseen happenings, including two tipped passes that were intercepted and highly dubious coaching by their playoff opponents. (“Madge, get me Andy Reid on the phone.”)

So, because good, good luck can neither be predicted nor sustained, it’s time the Bengals ran out of the serendipitous stuff.

If football and only football is played, the Rams should easily win.

Matthew Stafford, using short pops to running back Cam Akers or tight end Kendall Blanton, will lead to the later downfield burning of ex-Giant and ex-Saint cornerback bust Eli Apple, by any of three L.A. wide receivers — Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. Throw two receivers in Apple’s direction and he’s lost. He, too, has lately been blessed with good luck.

Joe Burrow doesn’t have as many options, and his offensive line often turns him into a backward scrambler prone to big losses.

I’ll go with the Rams. Most importantly, I hear that Mike Francesa is picking the Bengals. Hey, these days cheap shots are all I can afford!