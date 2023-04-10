Roger Clemens’ son Kory arrested for another DWI, allegedly hit car

Kory Clemens, the 34-year-old son of legendary former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens, has been arrested for his second DWI after an early morning car wreck in Texas.

The Clemens scion was arrested by Houston police in the early morning hours on Friday, April 7, according to court documents cited by TMZ.

Clemens is accused of causing “heavy” damage to the front of a car that he struck.





Roger Clemens’ son Kory was arrested for his second DWI on Friday. TMZ





Roger Clemens, rear, poses with his wife, Debbie, and their sons, Kody, center, Kacy, left, Kory, right, and Koby, far left, after a news conference with the Houston Astros on Jan. 12, 2004. AP





Roger Clemens, right, waits to speak outside the federal court in Washington on June 18, 2012, after his acquittal on charges of lying to Congress in 2008 when he denied ever using performance-enhancing drugs. With Clemens are his wife and sons, from left, Kory, Koby, Debbie, and Kacy. AP

According to the documents, Clemens had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol, was stumbling on his feet and had slurred speech.

He also reportedly threw up at the scene of the accident.

Clemens got booked into jail in Harris County and was later released when he posted bond.

He was also arrested for DWI in Houston in 2019 after failing a field sobriety test, but the case was dismissed in a pretrial diversion program.

Kory Clemens is the second-oldest of Roger Clemens’ four sons, and he works in real estate in the Houston area.





Kory Clemens’ mugshot from his 2019 DWI arrest. Houston Police Department





Roger Clemens pitching for the Yankees on June 29, 2001. AP

He is due in court on April 14.

Roger Clemens was an 11-time All-Star, seven-time Cy Young winner, two-time World Series champion and the 1986 AL MVP in a career that spanned from 1984-2007 with the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Yankees and Astros.

The 60-year-old was recently a guest game analyst for ESPN’s Opening Day broadcast of Astros-White Sox.