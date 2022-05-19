Rockies reporter Kelsey Wingert hit with ’95 MPH line drive’

Kelsey Wingert, a reporter for the Rockies, is on the mend after she “took a 95 mph line drive” to the forehead in Colorado’s 7-6 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Wingert took to Twitter on Wednesday after she was treated at a hospital following the hit, and shared a photo of a vertical gash in the middle of her forehead that was stitched up.

“Checking in – Monday, I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head,” Wingert tweeted. “The @Rockies & @ATTSportsNetRM have treated me like family. Getting me treatment & to the best hospital ASAP. I was at hospital for 5 hours w/ David Woodman (GM of AT&T SN), his wife, Paula & my producer Alison Vigil.”

In a follow-up tweet, Wingert shared that she had a CT scan to check for internal bleeding and fractures, which came back clear.

“Thank God. I received internal & external stitches. I’ve been staying at my GM’s house,” the reporter tweeted. “I can’t say enough about AT&TSN & the Rox. I’ve never experienced support like this. Thank you for the prayers.”

Kelsey Wingert gives a thumbs up after getting hit by a foul ball during Rockies game. Twitter

After being hit with the foul ball, Wingert was seen standing while she received medical attention in the Rockies’ dugout.

On Monday, AT&T SportsNet in Colorado tweeted, “Reporter @KelsWingert was hit by a foul ball during Monday’s Rockies game. Kelsey immediately received medical attention and we’re happy to share that she’s doing well under the circumstances. We’re wishing Kelsey a speedy recovery and we’ll see her soon on the @Rockies broadcast.”

Wingert has been a trooper throughout her MLB career. In 2018, she suffered a fractured eye socket after being hit with a foul ball while working as a sideline reporter for the Atlanta Braves and Fox Sports South.

Kelsey Wingert shows off her scar Twitter

After Monday’s loss to the Giants, the Rockies fell to San Fransisco 10-7 on Tuesday. Colorado came back to beat the Giants 5-3 on Wednesday.

The Rockies kick off a three-game series at home against the Mets on Friday.