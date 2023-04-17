Rockies pitcher Noah Davis nearly gets head taken off by line drive

Talk about a rude welcome to the majors.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Noah Davis made the first start of his MLB career on Sunday, and during the second inning, Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez hit a screaming line drive back to the mound that nearly took off Davis’ head.

The whizzer came so close to hitting the 25-year-old Davis that it actually knocked the hat off his head as he frantically ducked out of the way of the ball.





A screengrab of Noah Davis nearly taking a line drive to the head Twitter

He barely avoided what could have been a serious injury with his cap being the only casualty.

Despite the speed at which the ball was hit, it ended up simply being a groundout to second base.

Davis stayed in the game and had an effective first start in the big leagues, pitching five shutout innings while giving up three hits and three walks.





Noah Davis of the Colorado Rockies throws a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners Getty Images

However, when he was removed in the sixth inning, reliever Dinelson Lamet gave up an RBI single to ex-Mets prospect Jarred Kelenic – which would be the only run in the game, as Colorado would lose, 1-0.

The start was Davis’ second appearance in the majors, having previously pitched an inning of relief for the Rockies on Oct. 5, 2022 – the last game of the regular season.

“I felt like I was locked in from the beginning,” Davis told reporters after Sunday’s game. “Once I got through the first inning I felt like I was in the game, like I could go out there and do my thing.”

Davis was an 11th-round pick by the Reds in 2018 and was traded to Colorado in 2021.