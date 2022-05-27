Rockies’ City Connect jersey divides internet: ‘license plate’

MLB’s City Connect collection got a new addition, as the Colorado Rockies have unveiled their new jersey. In true Colorado fashion, it’s inspired more by the outdoors than the city.

The jersey feature the distinctive shape of the Rocky Mountains in pine green, an obvious ode to the state’s license plates — made even clearer by the use of the same font.

The numbers on the back are piped in purple, and the sleeves have a yellow patch to signify Denver’s mile high altitude.

The rockies will debut their City Connect jerseys against the Braves on June 4. Rockies

The Rockies’ City Connect jersey bear a striking resemblance to the Colorado license plates — a choice the team made on purpose. Universal Images Group via Getty

“We wanted it to be a classic look, a Colorado look and there were other ideas bounced out there and about, going a little more wild or crazier than this, but we thought this would appeal not only to our younger fans and the younger generations, but we thought it would appeal to our older fan base,” said Rockies vice president Jim Kellogg in a press release. “It’s classic, it’s clean and that’s what people think of Denver and Colorado when they enjoy a ballgame.”

The reviews have certainly been mixed.

Kellogg said that there were three different concepts the team was considering, but the iconic license plate was the right choice.

While there has been some pushback, plenty of people also seem to like the jerseys.

Clear preseason favorites to win the Thursday night softball league. 👍

“If you think about the state and city, you know how beautiful it is with the lakes and the snow,” Kellogg said. “There is the history of downtown Denver and Union Station. There were a lot of concepts and colors that we could have pulled from, but this was the right fit.”