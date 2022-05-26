Robinson Cano’s struggles continuing with Padres

Three and a half weeks after designating Robinson Cano for assignment, the Mets appear to have made the correct move.

Cano, who became a roster casualty May 2 despite the roughly $37 million the Mets owed him through next season, has started slowly with the Padres, too.

Through his first seven games with San Diego, Cano is 3-for-23 (.130, and all singles) with one RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. The 39-year-old, who has played second base, been the DH and pinch hit, has been worse with the Padres than he was in a dozen games with the Mets.

The Padres had a spot open in their infield because Fernando Tatis Jr. — who is close with Cano and whose father managed Cano in the Dominican Winter League last year — suffered a wrist injury that is expected to sideline him until at least late June. When Tatis returns, the Padres might have to make another decision on Cano.

Robinson Cano’s struggles have continued with the Padres. AP

The Mets, meanwhile, have been happy with the players who might have been sent out if Cano were kept.

Since the Mets officially released Cano on May 8, Luis Guillorme is 13-for-31 (.419) with a .471 on-base percentage in 13 games, and J.D. Davis is 9-for-38 (.237) but making consistently solid contact. Dominic Smith has been better of late, reaching base four times in his past two games, and the Mets value Travis Jankowski, who has yet to hit but has been a speedy pinch runner and solid late-game outfielder.

“Given the construction of our roster and how the playing time was going to be allocated, it put us in a position where we had to make some difficult decisions,” GM Billy Eppler said after Cano was designated.

The Mets announced Darryl Strawberry will take part in Old-Timers’ Day on Aug. 27 at Citi Field.

“Shea was always a wonderful place for me,” Strawberry, who has not stepped on the field in a Mets uniform in 32 years, said in the release. “The fans were always great. They supported me in the good and bad times.”

More than 60 former Mets are expected to join Strawberry, including Dwight Gooden, who told The Post he will pitch in the game. Other attendees will include Mike Piazza, Johan Santana, Pedro Martinez, John Franco, Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling, Al Leiter, Ed Kranepool and 92-year-old Frank Thomas, an original Met.

“Sorry to say, I don’t think I will be able to play,” said Strawberry, who played with the Mets from 1983-90. “My knees and shoulder won’t let me swing a bat anymore. It’s the wear and tear and the years catching up with me. I will be there supporting the guys who will be on the field.”