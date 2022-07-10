Robinson Cano traded to Braves from Padres for cash considerations

Robinson Cano’s journeyman status continues.

The former Yankees and Mets second baseman was traded from the Padres to the Braves Sunday, The Post’s Jon Heyman reported, and could be back in the majors as soon as Monday when the Braves open a three-game series with the Mets in Atlanta.

Cano, 39, started the season with the Mets but was released in May after slashing .195/.233/.268 in just 12 games. Soon after his release, the Padres signed him to a major league contract, but Cano struggled even more in San Diego, slashing .091/.118/.091 in 12 games.

The Padres asked Cano to accept a minor league assignment in early June, but the eight-time All-Star initially declined and was released. After testing free agency for about a week, he accepted a minor-league contract with the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate.

Robinson Cano is set to join his third team this season. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Braves have a strong lineup, but particularly needed a lefty bat to come off the bench. In 17 seasons, Cano is 9-for-34 with two home runs and four RBIs as a pinch hitter.

The Mets lead the Braves by 1 ¹/₂ games in the NL East.

The Mets are still bearing the brunt of Cano’s contract, paying roughly $20 million of his salary this year, with the Mariners — with whom Cano played from 2014-2018 before being traded to the Mets — still paying $3.75 million of his $24 million salary. Next year, the Mets will be on the hook for the full $24 million, minus the prorated portion of the MLB minimum if he’s signed by another team in 2024.