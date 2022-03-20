Robinson Cano talks age, new role with Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE — The oldest non-pitcher in MLB is Nelson Cruz, who will turn 42 this summer. Robinson Cano is third-oldest, a mere kid at 39.

But ask the Mets second baseman about the number, and he offers a shrug. Half-jokingly he mentions that maybe Albert Pujols, who turned 42 in January, will sign somewhere and move Cano to fourth among non-pitchers. Yadier Molina is three months older than Cano and occupies second place.

“Age doesn’t matter,” Cano said after a workout Saturday. “A guy like Nelson, he’s been raking every year. If you prepare yourself when you are younger, the way I did with the Yankees, you have to work hard, by the time you get to 37, 38, 39 your body is going to last. … I think it’s more people saying ‘old, old.’ ”

After missing last season, following a second career PED suspension, Cano will have to prove he still belongs. Manager Buck Showalter has already said Jeff McNeil will see the majority of playing time at second base. If that plan sticks, Cano would be left as a backup and DH, and for the first time in his career as something less than an everyday player.

Robinson Cano

It’s a reality Cano has already begun to accept.

“It’s hard, but it’s something that I can deal with,” Cano said. “I am just going to be ready every day, whatever the situation is that they need me out there I am going to be ready to contribute.”

Cano played in the Dominican Republic over the winter, appearing in the Caribbean Series. He saw enough positives to believe he’s capable of helping a Mets lineup that struggled scoring runs last season.

In pandemic-shortened 2020, he was among the Mets’ best offensive performers, with a .316/.352/.544 slash line, 10 homers and 30 RBIs in 49 games. It came after a disappointing first season with the Mets, following his arrival from the Mariners in a deal that exported top prospect Jarred Kelenic.

In the clubhouse, Cano appears to have regained his role as a respected elder statesman to whom younger players gravitate. On Saturday, he held court in the clubhouse for Edwin Diaz and Taijuan Walker, among others.

“They have shown me the love right away, and I’m always here and willing to help if anyone needs advice or anything, I’m here for them,” Cano said. “I’m the same guy as when I left. Helping the team any way and any how to win a game.”

Showalter is Cano’s third manager (fourth, if you include Carlos Beltran, who departed the organization without managing a game). Cano sees a fit that makes sense with the experienced Showalter.

“I think the team can be great, not good, I would say great,” Cano said. “Especially we have got a guy like Buck, paying attention to all the little details. A guy who knows the game and he can drive this boat really good.”