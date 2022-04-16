Robinson Cano honors Jackie Robinson with first HR in nearly 20 months

Robinson Cano honored his namesake’s historic anniversary Friday with his first big league home run in nearly 20 months.

Cano, who was named after Jackie Robinson, went deep in the fourth inning of the Mets’ 10-3 win Friday over the Diamondbacks at Citi Field. It marked the fourth time in his career that he’s homered on Jackie Robinson Day, with this one coming on the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier for Brooklyn in 1947.

“Oh, for sure. This is the day that myself and everybody are always going to remember,” said Cano, who also wore specialized cleats to commemorate the occasion. “When you go back and look on Jackie Robinson days, you want to do something special on that day.”

The 39-year-old Cano normally wears No. 24 as a tribute, but he and all players across Major League Baseball donned Robinson’s fabled No. 42 for Friday’s slate of games. He also had belted two home runs on Jackie Robinson Day in 2010 with the Yankees, and one the previous year.

Cano’s opposite-field blast against Arizona starter Zach Davies leading off Friday’s fourth inning also marked his first home run since before his season-long 2021 PED suspension — Sept. 22, 2020 for the Mets against the Rays.

“I was just trying to get good at-bats and not trying to chase pitches. Just use the whole field. They were pitching me more middle-away and I was able to put a good swing on a changeup,” said Cano, who entered the game with three hits (all singles) in his first 15 at-bats this season. “I’ve been feeling good, honestly. It’s kind of like the same thing I’ve been doing during BP.

“I’ve been hitting the ball the other way, but for me, I’m not focusing on my power. It’s about winning and I’m happy to get that ‘W’ in the home opener.”

Robinson Cano celebrates his home run. Getty Images

Cano initially was slated to serve as the Mets’ designated hitter Friday, but he was switched to second base — with Jeff McNeil shifting to left field — after Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite his suspension last year, Cano received applause from the Citi Field crowd before the game. He heard even more cheers after his home run boosted the Mets’ lead to 3-0.

“It’s exciting to be back and to not only hit the ball out, but to just be here, and be healthy,” Cano said. “I want to do anything I can to win, no matter if it’s with a homer or with a single, any way, anyhow. That’s what makes it extra special.”