Robinson Cano decision proves Steve Cohen’s Mets value

The Mets’ most lethal weapon is not one of their two Hall-of-Fame arms, or the lumber carried to the plate by any of their hitters. Steve Cohen’s bank account makes the Mets most dangerous, and gives their fans reason to believe the team’s revival will not prove to be yet another cruel practical joke.

Faced with a roster cutdown deadline Monday, and with a chance to throw another pile of dirt on top of the Wilpon Era, Cohen did the right thing by eating the nearly $40 million owed Robinson Cano rather than protecting his bottom line at the expense of, say, Dominic Smith, who is more useful and 13 years younger than the diminished and disgraced eight-time All-Star.

It should be noted this move came one day after the Mets’ $341 million shortstop, Francisco Lindor, publicly asked the man who paid him to spare Cano the indignity of an in-season firing.

“I wouldn’t be happy,” Lindor said. “I don’t want to see that happen. He’s a good teammate, a good person and obviously he’s got a great track record and we all know what he’s capable of doing. I don’t care how old he is, the mind is still fresh and he can still hit.”

Cohen absorbed that plea, weighed its merits, and then did what he thought was best, anyway. If this were the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant had called for Robinson Cano the shooting guard to remain gainfully employed, Nets owner Joe Tsai would have given him a three-year extension.

But as much as Cohen is willing to pay and overpay for superstar talent, he is not willing to surrender personnel control in a culture of appeasement. So he bankrolled the decision by GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter to give the Mets their best chance to make this Atlanta series their eighth straight series victory out of the gate.

He used his billions to waste millions on the player least likely to help his team with the National League East.

At 11:02 a.m. Monday, Cohen’s team emailed out a press release under the headline “Mets Roster Moves” that opened with Yoan Lopez being optioned to Triple-A Syracuse before getting to the fact that Cano had been designated for assignment. No, it wasn’t what we call in the business “burying the lede,” because the big news was included in the release’s one and only sentence. And what a statement that one sentence made.

Showalter clearly saw that the aging, slowing Cano wasn’t a fit for his program – he chugged his final hit on Friday night, off the Phillies’ Nick Nelson, into an out at second base. On one hand, it made perfect sense to cut an inflexible player who will turn 40 before the end of a World Series the Mets hope to participate in.

On the other hand, Cohen could have told his manager that enough is enough. He could have maintained that with a payroll already within striking distance of $300 million, he didn’t feel like throwing away tens of millions more when he didn’t absolutely need to.

Cohen could have asked Showalter, “Are you really telling me to spend nearly $40 million for the right to keep Travis Jankowski around?” Or he could have asked the manager, “Are you saying we can’t win the division with Cano on the roster instead of Smith or J.D. Davis or Luis Guillorme?”

Instead the owner did something his predecessor, Fred Wilpon, never would have considered. If the Wilpon Mets faced this decision, there’s no doubt Robinson Cano would still be a Met today. Fred and son Jeff would have explained that the staggering financial commitments to the likes of Lindor and Max Scherzer made it impossible to take what they deemed an unnecessary hit.

Of course, the Wilpons never would have signed Lindor and Scherzer for crazy money in the first place.

Robinson Cano was designated for assignment by the Mets on May 2, 2022. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

But Cohen did give the shortstop that $341 million, and did give Scherzer $43.3 million a pop, because the hedge-fund baron wants to win more than he wants to make money in his secondary business. Cohen has exactly what Mets fans have craved from ownership for decades – George Steinbrenner’s stomach for the fight.

That doesn’t mean New York should throw him a ticker-tape parade. Cohen is worth $17.4 billion, according to Forbes. Though the Los Angeles Clippers’ Steve Ballmer ($91.4 billion) is in a league of his own when it comes to big-league American sports, Cohen is richer than any MLB or NFL owner. The numbers say he is worth about 34 John Maras.

In other words, he probably shouldn’t get any extra credit for showing no payroll constraint and spending whatever it takes to deliver his fan base a winner. If Cohen didn’t use his built-in advantage to the nth degree, that would be the bigger story.

And yet after the Wilpons did all their Wilponian things, it’s hard not to give this zillionaire his due. Steve Cohen could have gotten away with keeping Cano after all the cash he’s already spent. He could have gotten away with sending a role player to the minors.

Instead he sent a message that the Mets will field the best 26 players they can find, no strings attached. That’s not worthy of a parade. Just a few bottles of the most expensive champagne.