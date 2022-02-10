Robert Whittaker ready to get to work, reclaim middleweight title at UFC 271

Since October 2019, Robert Whittaker began a path that, eventually, brought him back to Israel Adesanya. Looking for redemption UFC 271 in Houston, Texas, the former UFC middleweight champion has a chance to finish off a chapter of his life.

Whittaker will face Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title on February 12 from inside the Toyota Center. This comes after a three-fight win streak against Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum. The last fight between the two was in Whittaker’s home of Australia, where the pressure was on. Now in neutral territory, Whittaker no longer feels that mounting pressure.

Over 800 days have passed since he last faced Adesanya. Soul-searching and spending time with his family helped center Whittaker. Will the next chapter of his career come with a win?

MORE: How much does Israel Adesanya make with new UFC contract?

Sporting News spoke with Whittaker ahead of his rematch against Adesanya. Topics discussed include his mindset heading into the fight, how he views the bout, and the overall opportunity ahead of him.

Sporting News: It’s been about three years since UFC 243. What has gone through your mind since then, as well as heading into the rematch?

Robert Whittaker: It’s just another fight for me, you know? I’m going in with the same mentality I’ve had the last three fights I’ve been in. It is all about enjoying the process. I’m looking forward to getting in there, doing the work, and competing in front of the fans.

SN: What have you learned from yourself since that title fight?

RW: Too much to say. After that loss, I looked deep into myself, did some soul-searching, and changed a lot of things, personally and professionally. I’m a different Robert Whittaker compared to the last time he fought me. I plan on showing everyone how during the fight.

MORE: Final battle for ‘The Happy Warrior’: Roxanne Modafferi on her last fight at UFC 271, favorite moments, and anime

SN: This is only the second time in your career you are fighting someone twice, the first being Yoel Romero. What is the game plan like when you already know the opponent you have faced? Is there a lot to change or are there some aspects you keep?

RW: There are definitely some things to change each fight, even against the same opponent. A lot of times, you need to coordinate differently. It would be silly going in there with the same game plan, especially given the outcome of the last fight. He’s different, I’m different. We’ve worked vigorously towards increasing my skill set to get better. I’m looking to get in there and give a good showing in order to showcase what I can do.

SN: After looking back at the footage, is there anything that goes through your mind that you want to tweak, or is there anything you want to stick with against Adesanya?

RW: Honestly, that is the job of my coaches. They are the ones that dissect the fight for me, over and over. When we train, they tell me what works, what doesn’t, what they want to incorporate, and why they think it will work. Then I work on it, get some feedback during training, and discuss how I think it went. We work on seeing what’s most effective. After that, it’s about the results during fight day.

SN: Since you last fought Adesanya, he has defended the title three times. What have you seen from him during this fight?

RW: He’s (Adesanya) a phenomenal fighter, and he has a great skillset. I’ve seen plenty of takeaways from his last few fights. From what I’ve seen, there are a few points that I’ll be able to open up and exploit. The fight is very dynamic. I’m going to get him there and get to work.

MORE: UFC 271 fight date, time, odds, PPV price, card and location for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

SN: What does being a champion mean to you?

RW: Honestly, it’s the same as being in every other fight. You have to win and enjoy the ride. Being a champion is just one of the perks of fighting. You get a big shiny belt and all that. It’s about the chase, paying the bills, taking care of my family. That is what I fight for.

SN: As a champion, and even after, you have been a true ambassador for the sport. How does that make you feel, knowing how the fans respect you?

RW: When I win a fight, I am representing my country, my team, and my family. It means the world to me whenever I can do that. To showcase what I can do.

SN: What advice would you give to your rookie self?

RW: Invest in Amazon. The stock has been booming since its launch.

If you go back in time with the knowledge you have now, it would be too easy. If I had the knowledge I had now I wouldn’t be fighting.