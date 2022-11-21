Robert Saleh won’t commit to Zach Wilson as Jets starter

The Jets might be ready for a change.

After a heartbreaking 10-3 loss against the Patriots on Sunday, coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday he’s keeping everything on the table in terms of who will start against the Bears on Nov. 27.

Second-year starter Zach Wilson completed just nine passes for 77 yards in New England.

Robert Saleh seemed open to making a change at quarterback after Zach Wilson’s poor showing in New England. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

When Wilson was asked after the game if felt he let the defense down — the unit kept the Patriots offense to three points on the afternoon — the quarterback responded with “No.”

Saleh, who was over 90 minutes late to his scheduled press conference, could turn to Mike White, a folk hero from last season who was upgraded to the backup quarterback over Joe Flacco earlier this year.