Robert Saleh trying to lift Jets up with ‘Positive Vibes Only’ mantra

Robert Saleh is standing in the field house at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. It is a June morning, and the second-year head coach of the Jets is wearing a T-shirt that reads: Positive Vibes Only. A T-shirt that was born shortly after the Senior Bowl.

“We were going through self-scout, and there was a little bitching about some of the stuff that we were seeing on tape, and I said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Guys, we are PVO. We are Positive Vibes Only, we’re not complaining about what we see, we are finding ways to get better,’” Saleh told The Post.

After his 4-13 rookie season, after an 11-year playoff drought, after one lone Super Bowl championship back on Jan. 12, 1969, the mettle of the HC of the NYJ is forever tested under the bright glare of the passionate, long-suffering Jets fan, and Robert Saleh embraces the challenge fearlessly on the eve of his second training camp.

No one should have expected miracles last season with a rookie head coach and rookie quarterback and rookie offensive coordinator, and no one should be expecting miracles now, especially not with a formidable AFC East and AFC West … but following a banner draft, it should not be lost on anyone that the franchise has trumpeted Flight 2022 as its marketing campaign.

If Zach Wilson is the pilot, Saleh is the co-pilot. And vice versa.

Robert Saleh is carrying a ‘Positive Vibes Only’ attitude into next season. AP

If Saleh can take his own second-year leap and field a defense that scares the opponent rather than Jets fans, he will have a chance to again double the victory total.

“There’s a difference between pressure and stress,” Saleh says. “Pressure — things you got full control over. Stress are things you have zero control over, like external noise. So I ignore external stress. That’s not my problem.

“Give me all the pressure I can handle.

“Give me the pressure of trying to prepare, give me the pressure of trying to get people prepared, give me the pressure of game-planning … I’ll take all the pressure I can because I’ve got control of it. So when people say pressure and stress, I try to alleviate and try to keep myself removed from all the things I have zero control over ’cause in moments of stress when you have no control and you’re trying to gain control of something, that’s when crazy stuff happens. So again, just keep yourself in the moment, dominate the things you got control over and trust that the good things will happen.”

I asked Saleh if he feels pressure to win.

“No, you’re always trying to win,” he said. “You lose one game and — kick him out, right? You always have that pressure to win. You always have that pressure to perform, you always have that pressure to show up and be your personal best every day, so there’s always that pressure, which I welcome. You want that. You want that pressure.”

Robert Saleh, right, and Zach Wilson. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Bill Parcells used to say that there will be no less than five unexpected things that come across your desk every day as a head coach. The tragic death of passing game specialist Greg Knapp rocked the organization before training camp last July.

“In moments of adversity your true character will reveal itself, and if your true character is different than what you’ve been, that’s when people call BS and you’ll start losing that trust from people,” Saleh said. “So try to stay authentic, try to stay true to yourself, respond to things the way you would. You don’t have to go outside yourself to respond to adversity, you just need to be true.”

Asked how close the Jets are to being a winner, he said: “I wish I had a crystal ball. I’d go play the lottery, and I don’t know if I’d be coaching. We’re closer than we were a year ago. We’re so young, and what’s different than any other Jets teams in the past is that this team has actually got a chance to grow together. It’s not a bought team. It’s a develop team, and those are the ones that usually last longer.”

Positive Vibes Only.