Robert Saleh deserves the credit

Grading the Jets’ 31-30 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Offense

The Jets had to punt three times in the second half and it looked like that might cost them the game. Then, they scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes for the shocking win. The Jets rolled up 402 yards and got contributions from all over the field. QB Joe Flacco (26 of 44, 307 yards, 4 TDs, 110.7 rating) played much better than last week and showed why the coaches had faith in him. WR Garrett Wilson (8 catches, 102 yards, 2 TDs) had a bad drop but otherwise was phenomenal and caught the game-winner. The offensive line allowed just two sacks against a ferocious pass rush.

Grade: B+

Robert Saleh reacts during the Jets’ win over the Browns. Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Defense

The Browns carved up the Jets far too much. They rolled to 405 yards and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. QB Jacoby Brissett (22 of 27, 229 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) made it look easy for most of the day by using play-action passes. RB Nick Chubb (17 rushes, 87 yards, 3 TDs) had a lot of open running lanes and WR Amari Cooper (9 catches, 101 yards, 1 TD) was open too often. But the Jets did come up with a stop when they needed to with Ashtyn Davis ending any hope of the Browns winning by intercepting Brissett with six seconds left in the game.

Grade: C

Special teams

Braden Mann was one of the goats in the Jets’ Week 1 loss and he was one of the heroes Sunday. Mann’s onside kick with 1:22 left gave the Jets the chance to win. Mann hit it perfectly and Justin Hardee recovered it. Mann also had a pass for a first down on a fake punt early in the game. Greg Zuerlein hit a 57-yard field goal, tying the franchise record for the longest made field goal. KR Braxton Berrios averaged 25 yards per kick return, giving the Jets good field position.

Grade: A+

Coaching

Robert Saleh went out on a limb this week with his “receipts” comment and his players backed him up. It is clear Saleh has the players on the same page with him and they played hard for 60 minutes. Sure, there were issues in this game, but the Jets have lost versions of this game so many times in recent years. When is the last time they won one like this? Saleh deserves the credit because he surely would get the blame if the Jets lost like this.

Grade: A