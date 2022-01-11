Robert Saleh and his Jets staff will coach Senior Bowl

The Jets will get a productive head start on the 2022 NFL Draft when Robert Saleh and his coaching staff will coach the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Ala.

The Jets staff, which will have the Nos. 4- and 10-overall picks in the first round of the draft and two second-round picks, will oppose the Lions coaching staff in the game and get a sneak peak at a number of the players they will consider as possible selections.

The game itself isn’t until Feb. 5, but the week before includes multiple practice sessions and meetings with some of the nation’s top prospects. For example, Jets rookie running back Michael Carter participated in the event last year and played in the game before the Jets picked him in the fourth round. Carter rushed for 60 yards on eight carries in the game.

This will mark the first time the Jets staff has coached at a Senior Bowl since 1979, when Walt Michaels was their head coach and the team ended up selecting defensive linemen Marty Lyons and Mark Gastineau, both whom played in the game that year.

Robert Saleh and his Jets staff will be coaching at the Senior Bowl on Feb. 5. Robert Sabo

Last year, a record 106 players from the Senior Bowl were selected in the NFL draft.

“[Lions head coach[ Dan Campbell and Robert Saleh’s staffs will bring great intensity to our game week and our players will undoubtedly get better during their time in Mobile,’’ Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said in a statement.

<br />

“We are very thankful to Jim Nagy and his team for the chance to work with some of the best young players in the nation this week,” Saleh said. “The New York Jets are fired up for the opportunity to engage with these young men and be a part of everything at the Senior Bowl.”

Saleh was a part of the 49ers staff that coached in the Senior Bowl in 2019, when they went from 4-12 in 2018 to 13-3 and a Super Bowl appearance. They drafted Pro Bowl receiver Deebo Samuel, who participated in the Senior Bowl, in the second round in 2019.

The Jets have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft including four in the top 38.

The Senior Bowl will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama and will be aired live on the NFL Network at 2:30 p.m.