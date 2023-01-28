Robert Horry removed from son’s game by police for heckling refs

Robert Horry was tossed from his son’s high school basketball game on Friday night in L.A. after screaming at referees, video obtained by TMZ Sports shows. He was also escorted from the gym by police, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The 52-year-old seven-time NBA champ can be seen in the video repeatedly shouting “you suck” at a referee during the game.

<br />

A referee then reportedly pointed at Horry, who was standing in the bleachers, and threw him out. Horry continued shouting, yelling “Hey ref, you talking about me? You suck! Oh, you’re mad at me because I said you suck?”

The incident took place during the third quarter of a game between Harvard-Westlake and St. Francis, according to TMZ, when Horry’s son Christian picked up his fourth foul.

Horry can then be seen walking down the bleachers, continuing to yell and clap at a referee, before leaving. On his way out he also stopped briefly to say something to Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo, with the two momentarily hugging before Horry continued out.





Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son’s game for heckling refs: ‘You suck’ TMZ.com





Harvard-Westlakes Christian Horry, left, son of seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry, defends against Notre-Dame High School guard Dusty Stromer at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oakson Jan. 18 Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Horry spent 17 seasons in the NBA with the Rockets, Suns, Lakers and Spurs and was part of a combined seven championship teams with each of those organizations except the Suns. For his career, he averaged seven points and 4.8 rebounds. Horry’s final year in the league was in 2007-08 with the Spurs.