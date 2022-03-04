Robert Griffin III scraps Washington Commanders tell-all book

Robert Griffin III’s exposé that promised to detail sexual harassment in the Washington Commanders organization has been scrapped, his agent, Mark Lepselter, confirmed to The Post.

In November, RGIII released a video touting an upcoming book called “Surviving Washington” that he said would detail medical mismanagement and sexual harassment at the hands of the franchise. His wife, Grete, later clarified that it would pertain to Griffin’s own experience with sexual harassment.

Now, the book plans have seemingly vanished into thin air.

106.7 The Fan in Washington D.C. reported the book’s author, Gary Myers, “moved on” from the project after Griffin had “second thoughts.”

Griffin, who played for the franchise from 2012 through 2014, deleted the promotional video he’d released touting the book from his Twitter account.

The book is no longer available for pre-order from publisher Simon & Schuster.

RGIII also deleted a tweet in which he had pushed back on Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who questioned why the former quarterback was taking so long to air his grievances.

RG3 appears to have scrapped plans to expose the Washington Commanders franchise. Ezra Shaw

“Sexual harassment victims should share their stories when they are ready not when you want them to,” Griffin wrote in the since-deleted reply. “The book is not about other people’s experiences with sexual harassment in Washington. It’s about my experience with sexual harassment in Washington. Hopefully you will listen.”