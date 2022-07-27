Robert Griffin III fans flames of 49ers-Jimmy Garoppolo split in video

Robert Griffin III and wife Grete offered a unique take Tuesday on the Trey Lance era beginning in San Francisco.

In a new video shared on their social media pages, the couple gave a faux reenactment of Jimmy Garoppolo arriving at 49ers training camp in the wake of recent news that the team is moving forward with second-year quarterback Lance.

“The 49ers when Jimmy Garoppolo show up to training camp and tries to get in the first team huddle,” Griffin wrote of the video that featured the veteran quarterback as Garoppolo, who was swiftly shown the door.

Robert Griffin III and wife Grete got playful in a new 49ers-centric video.

Robert Griffin III portrayed Jimmy Garoppolo in the video.

The video concluded with the message, "It's Trey Lance time!!"

Though Griffin, 32, asked his followers for their thoughts on Lance, 22, getting the nod in San Francisco, fans couldn’t get enough of the playful clip.

“Yall are too funny!!” one viewer remarked in the comments, while another responded, “I’m dead! Don’t do jimmy g like that rg 😂.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday as the Niners reported to training camp that they’ve “moved on to Trey,” whom the team selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 49ers are moving forward with second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

The 49ers have given veteran Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek a trade.

Garoppolo, who arrived in San Francisco midway through the 2017 season after being traded by New England, is expected to move on elsewhere. The 30-year-old quarterback is four months removed from shoulder surgery and has since been cleared to practice.

“We think Jimmy would have been traded if the surgery didn’t happen. He needed to do it, there’s no ill will there at all. It’s good to see that he is healthy, but now it’s about seeing how all this will end up,” Shanahan said.

In the meantime, the NFL community will have to wait and see where Garoppolo’s spin on the quarterback carousel will land.

Grete Griffin recently announced that the couple is expecting.

As for the Griffins, they too are gearing up for their own major life change: the arrival of a new child. Grete announced her pregnancy earlier this month, revealing they’ll soon be a family of six.

“Pregnant with baby #3 and we are soon to be a family of 6!🤗 So much love my heart can explode,” she posted on Instagram at the time.

Griffin married Grete in 2018 and the couple shares two daughters together: Gloria, 4, and Gameya, 2. The former first-round pick also has a daughter, 6-year-old Reese Ann, from a previous relationship.