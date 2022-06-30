Robert Griffin III crashes wife Grete’s Instagram video as intense ‘hype man’

Robert Griffin III is proud to be wife Grete’s “No. 1 fan.”

The former Ravens quarterback, 32, playfully crashed a promotional video for his wife’s Glow Fitness company this week, in which he served as her “hype man.” In the clip, Grete is seen holding up booty bands for her online workouts before an excited Griffin appears in the background, encouraging viewers to scoop up the product.

“Wifey tries to be professional….,” a message reads over the video. “Her personal hype man shows up.”

Robert Griffin III playfully crashed wife Grete’s workout video. Instagram

The couple has been married since 2018. Instagram

Grete, 29, appears to smile as Griffin pops out of the frame, and she later quips, “I’m not even going to delete that, honestly.”

In a second take, Grete attempts to describe the product once more but is cheekily interrupted by Griffin, who is seen flaunting his backside for the camera.

While the details about Grete’s booty bands didn’t make the final cut, Griffin did give his Instagram followers the information needed to purchase the product.

“I appreciate the support,” Grete wrote in the comments, along with a laughing-crying face emoji.

Married since 2018, Griffin and Grete frequently give fans a peek at their relationship on social media. In January, the duo starred in a fitness video together set to the “Cha Cha Slide.”

“Couples that train together, remain together,” Griffin wrote on Instagram at the time, along with the hashtags “couple goals” and “couple workouts.”