Robert Griffin III back on ESPN after wife Grete’s labor ordeal

It’s been a wild new year so far for Robert Griffin III and his pregnant wife, Grete Griffin.

The former NFL quarterback returned to his commentating duties Monday as part of ESPN’s Cotton Bowl coverage between Tulane and USC after a whirlwind few days, in which he abruptly left the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday to tend to Grete’s “false alarm” as they await the birth of their third child.

Grete, who announced her pregnancy in July 2022, confirmed Sunday she’s “still pregnant” following this weekend’s ordeal.

Grete Griffin announced her pregnancy in July 2022. Instagram/Grete Griffin

“Still pregnant everyone,” Grete wrote in an Instagram Story. “Baby girl tried to make a dramatic entrance into 2023.”

Griffin, who has been married to Grete since 2018, bolted from TCU’s win over Michigan on Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal after taking a phone call on the sidelines.

“I gotta go,” Griffin said. “My wife is going into labor! I’ll see you guys later!”

Grete, a fitness enthusiast and businesswoman, later thanked Griffin, 32, in an Instagram tribute, calling him her “hero.”

“First off let’s start by saying that even though baby girl tried to make a dramatic entrance last night into 2023, she decided it wasn’t time yet,” Grete wrote Sunday.

Robert Griffin III with his wife, Grete Griffin. Instagram/Grete Griffin

“Secondly, let’s talk about my husband @rgiii,” she continued. “I gave him a call in the middle of him being on live TV fully expecting to not get a hold of him but I guess when your wife is 9 months pregnant and calls you you answer the phone no matter what you’re doing huh? All I had to say was the word ‘labor’ and this man STOPPED CALLING A BOWL GAME and took off sprinting to the car to get to the airport and get on a 4 hour flight to make it home. I love you more than life baby and I am so beyond grateful for how you love me, care for me, and what you sacrifice for my. My HERO!!!”

Grete and Griffin are parents to daughters Gloria, 5, and Gameya, 3. Griffin is also a dad to daughter Reese from a previous relationship.