Robert Griffin III apologizes for using slur on ESPN

Robert Griffin III says he didn’t intend to use an anti-black slur during “Monday Night Countdown” on ESPN.

While talking about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Griffin said, “People said that Jalen Hurts couldn’t get it done, he could not break from the pocket, he’s not the quarterback of the future. I think he proved all those j—-boos wrong.”

After facing backlash on social media, Griffin took to Twitter late Monday to apologize, adding that he meant to say “Bug-A-Boos.”

“Yooooo, Definitely need to clarify this,” Griffin tweeted, including a video of his comments. “THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT TO SAY. Was trying to say ‘those Bug-A-Boos’ in reference to haters and doubters. Regardless of my intention, I understand the historical context of the term that came out of my mouth and I apologize.”

Some people on Twitter expressed concern that Griffin used the derogatory term for black people “so casually” during “Monday Night Football.”

Griffin joined ESPN in August 2021 and is a college football and NFL analyst across a number of shows.

The Heisman Trophy winner and second-overall pick by Washington in 2012 was waived by the Ravens in January 2021, following three seasons with the organization and a slew of injuries.

Robert Griffin III on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” before a game between the Patriots and the Bears on Oct. 24, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In 56 career games, Griffin has thrown for 9,271 yards and 43 touchdowns while rushing for 1,809 yards and 10 scores.