Robby Anderson doesn’t appear to want Baker Mayfield as Panthers QB

Baker Mayfield was linked to the Panthers on Friday, but one of their wide receivers would appear to want veto.

Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show”, NFL insider Ian Rapoport flagged the Panthers as the “most likely spot” for where the Browns would trade Mayfield. After that news started to go viral, wide receiver Robby Anderson caught wind of it and expressed his disapproval.

It is a very 2022 story, complete with not one but two different Panthers fan Instagram accounts.

As the USA Today Panthers Wire noticed, Carolina fan Instagram account “Panthers Way” aggregated the quote, and Anderson commented on it: “Nooooo”.

Panthers WR Robby Anderson commented on Instagram that he does not want Baker Mayfield as his QB. Instagram / Panthers Way

Anderson clearly did not mind being noticed — though there is a chance he is just trolling fans.

When another fan account, “panthersna1on” picked up his comment and noted that he did not want Mayfield in Carolina, Anderson doubled down, writing, “Facts.”

Panthers WR Robby Anderson reiterated that he does not want Baker Mayfield as his QB. Instagram / Panthers Way

Anderson was the Panthers’ second-leading receiver last season, catching 53 balls for 519 yards and five touchdowns.

It goes without saying that Anderson, a former Jet, is not the franchise’s general manager. While his input could certainly cause some awkwardness should the Panthers go ahead and acquire Mayfield, it is unlikely to be a major factor in whatever the organization decides.

Baker Mayfield was linked to the Panthers on Friday by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Getty Images

Rapoport’s rationale in picking the Panthers as Mayfield’s likeliest destination was that the Seahawks acquired Drew Lock in the Russell Wilson trade, and also moved to re-sign Geno Smith.

The Panthers, meanwhile, are in a logical position to upgrade their quarterback room. The team went 4-7 in games started by Sam Darnold last year, and also has cap space with which to maneuver.

The 27-year-old Mayfield, who will make $18.85 million this season, became expendable after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Texans.