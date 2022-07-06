Robbie Anderson says he has no issue with Baker Mayfield

As the Deshaun Watson speculation has been raging, so too have the Baker Mayfield trade rumors. They were finally put to rest on Wednesday when a deal was struck between Cleveland and Carolina, sending Mayfield to the Panthers in return for a conditional fifth-round pick.

The Browns and Mayfield got their wish in moving on from one another and the Panthers got their quarterback.

And what about one of Mayfield’s newest receivers, Robbie Anderson?

As news of the trade became public, NFL fans quickly brought out the receipts for the Panthers receiver. In April, Instagram account Panthers.way posted a report that Carolina was the ideal trade destination for Mayfield, to which Anderson commented “Nooooo.” The same account later posted that Anderson didn’t want to play with Mayfield, which the wide receiver commented “Facts” underneath.

Robbie Anderson and Baker Mayfield AP

Now Anderson, who spent four years with the Jets before signing with the Panthers in 2020, is trying to backtrack. He tweeted after the news that he doesn’t “have an issue with Baker” and “stop tryna paint that narrative.”

“I said what I said,” Anderson said when asked by reporters why he initially said what he did about Mayfield. “That’s just my thinking out loud, my thoughts. Just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback [Sam Darnold]. That’s it. Just trying to defend a guy who is my quarterback in a sense. That’s it.”

Mayfield of course knows something about beefing with a wide receiver. When the quarterback was with the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. famously forced his way out of Cleveland when he wasn’t satisfied with Mayfield’s play.

Regardless of how Anderson feels, Mayfield could prove an upgrade over Darnold, the Panthers’ starter last season. The former No. 1 overall pick has a better record, more yards, a higher completion percentage and yards per attempt as well as almost 40 more touchdowns than Darnold, a former No. 3 overall pick by the Jets in 2018.