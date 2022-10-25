Rob Thomson Talks Phillies’ World Series run

The Phillies weren’t supposed to even sniff the World Series in early June when they fired manager Joe Girardi. They weren’t expected to win the wild-card round when they made the playoffs. They were not expected to beat the defending champion Braves in the NLDS. They weren’t expected to beat the Padres in the NLCS.

Well, they did, and here they are on their way to the World Series. And they surely aren’t expected to beat the almighty Astros either. But it seems they are enjoying being the underdog. Their manager Rob Thomson has done a magnificent job getting this team to a National League pennant. Thomson joined “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman to discuss his team’s magical run into deep October.

“The Show” Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman:

Yankees swept by the Astros. It’s been 13 years since they have won a World Series. They can not bring back the same team. Their top prospects better end up being great since they kept them all. Yankees should have brought up prospects to see what they had. OFFSEASON PLAN: You have to bring Aaron Judge back. Yankees need to spend a lot of money this offseason. They need to go get another ace. Yankees won’t change the manager, but it’s something they should consider. Does Brian Cashman stay as GM?

Rob Thomson Interview:

Phillies manager

SPECIAL SEASON: Went to a consistent batting order. Guys were more comfortable knowing where they were going to hit.

BECOMING MANAGER: What made you want to be a manager? Are you surprised to be the manager of an NL champion?

BRYCE HARPER: He is so locked in right now. There's a lot of pressure on him after signing a big contract.

HOW TO BEAT ASTROS: Our defense has improved a lot in the second half. Defense will be key to winning the series.

WORLD SERIES: Astros pitching is phenomenal. Will be a tough matchup.

