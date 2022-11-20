Rob McClanaghan — trainer for NBA’s biggest stars — arrested on rape charge

Warning: Graphic content

One of the most high-profile NBA trainers was reportedly arrested and charged with rape and drugging for intercourse on Friday.

Rob McClanaghan — who has trained LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony, among other NBA stars, per his website — is accused of drugging and raping a woman, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department. There was a warrant out for the 43-year-old’s arrest, and he was brought into custody in East Greenwich, R.I., according to the report.

Robert McClanaghan was arrested on Friday. Warwick Police Dept.

Rob McClanaghan, poses for a portrait outside his home in East Greenwich, R.I. The Washington Post via Getty Images

It is still unknown when or exactly where the alleged rape occurred, other than in the downtown Boston area.

A Warwick, R.I. native, McClanaghan walked on the Syracuse basketball team, playing three seasons between 1998-2001. He wrote a book titled “Net Work,” which has a foreword by Curry and prominent review by former Disney CEO Robert Iger. McClanaghan also offers to do speaking engagements where he explains his “Starting 5” philosophy.

On his Instagram, which has more than 11,000 followers, McClanaghan features pictures of himself with some of the league’s biggest names, including a photo of himself celebrating with Curry after the Warriors won the 2021-22 NBA championship and a shot of him with Kevin Love at the latter’s wedding.

McClanaghan’s website features multiple notable testimonials, including his former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit transported McClanaghan in coordination with the Warwick, R.I. Police Department. He will be arraigned in Kent County’s Third District Court on Monday and charged as a fugitive from justice.