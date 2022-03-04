Rob Manfred hit with lifetime ban by minor league team

If Rob Manfred ever wished to go take in any Northwoods League games, he’s running out of options.

The MLB commissioner has been hit with bans by Kalamazoo Growlers and Bismark Larks, according to a statement released by the summer collegiate teams this week.

“The Growlers have been committed to using fun to make a difference, and Rob Manfred has shown his commitment to the opposite,” the Growlers said in a statement on social media Friday. “Amid the MLB lockout, Manfred and the MLB team owners have shown only an interest in money and not providing baseball for their players and fans. They are trying to ruin baseball simply for their financial gain.”

MLB canceled the first week of games of the regular season, as players and owners still have not agreed on luxury tax parameters or the extent to which the postseason will be expanded.

“The Growlers look forward to continuing to grow the game of baseball through fun and putting fans first,” the team concluded its statement. “The team looks forward to seeing you at the ballpark this summer…but not Rob Manfred.”

Rob Manfred has been hit with a lifetime ban by the Kalamazoo Growlers AP/Wilfredo Lee

The Growlers’ stance echoed one made by the Larks on Thursday — though Bismarck seems open to revisiting Manfred’s status once the lockout comes to an end.

“The Bismarck Larks believe in using FUN to make a difference in the community,” the team wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “Since the MLB lockout began on December 2, 2021, it has been clear that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred hates baseball and hates FUN.

“We officially announce that we are banning Manfred from Larks games until the lockout is resolved.”