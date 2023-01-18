Rob Gronkowski slams Aaron Rodgers for thinking about MVPs

Add Rob Gronkowski to the list of those questioning Aaron Rodgers’ remarks.

On Tuesday, Rodgers went on “The Pat McAfee Show” and was non-committal about whether he would return to the Packers, but was of the belief there is fuel left in the tank.

“Do I still think I can play?” Rodgers said. “Of course. Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation.”

Gronkowski, the former tight end for the Patriots and Buccaneers, went on “Up and Adams” on FanDuel TV and opined that Rodgers should be thinking about team championships rather than individual accolades.

Aaron Rodgers was non-committal as to whether he will return to the Packers next season. Getty Images

“I’m totally fine with everything he said, except one major part — and that’s the MVP. [It should be] ‘I think I can win another Super Bowl,’” Gronkowski said. “That would’ve been totally fine. Like bro, why are you thinking MVP? Don’t you want Super Bowls? Super Bowls are, I think, five times greater than an MVP award.

“Like, we all know you won the MVP a few times now, but everyone would know even more how many more Super Bowls you’ve won than MVPs. That’s why I’m a little confused about that quote. It should be Super Bowls. You should never be thinking the MVP when Super Bowls are twice [as important].”

Rodgers, 39, has won one Super Bowl and four MVPs with the Packers, including the past two. Gronkowski, who retired after last season, has four Super Bowl victories with Tom Brady slinging him the ball with the Patriots and Buccaneers.

Rob Gronkowski criticized Aaron Rodgers for saying he can still play at an MVP level as opposed to talking about team Super Bowl wins. Getty Images

Rodgers did express the importance of contending for championships elsewhere in the conversation with McAfee.

“There’s no point in coming back to play football unless you think you can win it all,” Rodgers told the former punter.