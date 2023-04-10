Rob Gronkowski says there’s ‘no chance’ of NFL return

The flirtatious Rob Gronkowski has finally stopped teasing the NFL and slammed the door on a potential comeback.

Gronkowski, who recently joined his former quarterback Tom Brady on the beaches of Miami, had retired once before and returned to win the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.

But this time, “there’s no chance anymore,” the future Hall of Famer told TMZ. “I’m happily retired.”





Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV Getty Images





Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady can now enjoy retirement together. Getty Images

Last year, Gronkowski admitted that he considered a return in Buffalo.

And not surprisingly, coach Todd Bowles said that the team also reached out to the retired tight end around Thanksgiving.

Neither opportunity came to fruition, and Gronkowski, 33, instead decided to do a FanDuel Super Bowl commercial with Adam Vinatieri.

This will put an end to one of the more remarkable careers we have seen from a tight end.





Gronk is on to the next stage of his life: beaches and pickleball. Mark Peterman/Invision/AP





Tom Brady #12 and Rob Gronkowski #87 Getty Images

He is a four-time Super Bowl champion, appearing in six big games, including a 2012 loss to the Giants early in his career.

The star tight end made first-team All-Pro four times and won the 2014 Comeback Player of the Year.

He is also the franchise leader in receiving touchdowns for the New England Patriots (79).

Now, though, he seems content to get his competitive fix from pickleball.

“I beat my brother, Chris, who plays with pros, and my other brother, Gordon, who plays with pros too!” he told TMZ. “And I beat ’em with an average Joe — my other brother, Glenn G., was my partner!

“I’m happily retired. I’m still competing, I’m still winning, so I don’t even need to go back to football.”