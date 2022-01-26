Rob Gronkowski says he would retire if he had to decide today

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski appears to be leaning towards a second retirement – at least, if he had to make the decision today.

“If they’re like, ‘Rob, you have to decide right now, right this second if you’re playing next year,’ I would say no right now,” the 32-year-old told TMZ. “I would be like, ‘No, I’m not playing.’ “

Gronkowski just finished his second year back in the league following a retirement that lasted one season. Following his move from New England to Tampa Bay, Tom Brady lured his tight end back to the league and Gronkowski repaid him in kind, becoming a key part of the Bucs’ Super Bowl run in 2021.

This year, he played 12 games in the regular season and built on his numbers from 2020, putting up 802 receiving yards with six touchdowns. But he said his body is too beat up right now to guarantee a return in 2022.

“If I had an answer right now, it would be no,” Gronkowski said.

Rob Gronkowski on the Bucs’ sideline during the Divisional Round Getty Images

There’s no reason to think that can’t change though, as nobody is making Gronkowski decide on his future today. The matter of Brady’s future, which is also undecided following Tampa’s divisional round loss to the Rams, could also play a role in the tight end’s decision.

Gronkowski has never played without Brady, who was instrumental in getting him to come to Tampa in the first place.

“I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends,” Brady wrote in an Instagram post this week, “but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long.”

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrate a touchdown Getty Images

Gronkowski hasn’t avoided addressing his future in the same way, but he’ll also let things play out.

“I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there,” he said. “Just let things settle down — got to just heal a little bit. Fix all the bumps and bruises.”