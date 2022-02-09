Rob Gronkowski reveals which quarterback he wants to play with after Tom Brady’s retirement

Tight end Rob Gronkowski hasn’t decided whether he wants to return to the NFL for the 2022 season. If he does return, he will be working under a new starting quarterback for the first time in his career.

Tom Brady, who had been Gronkowski’s quarterback in each of his first 11 NFL seasons, officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1. It is possible Gronkowski — who previously retired in 2019 — will follow him into the sunset, but Gronk hasn’t closed the door on his NFL career yet.

So, if Gronkowski keeps playing, which quarterbacks might interest him? The veteran tight end gave an answer during a Q-and-A for Autograph NFTs on Tuesday.

“I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said. “I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field.”

Gronkowski added that he loves Burrow’s swag before adding, “He’s killing it right now in the game.”

It’s easy to see why Gronk likes Burrow. The Bengals quarterback has played well during his second NFL season, completing 70.4 percent of his regular-season passes for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He has led the upstart Bengals to the Super Bowl despite coming off a torn ACL in 2020 and playing behind a below-average offensive line.

Gronkowski is set to be a free agent in 2022. That means he can pick his next location if he decides to keep playing. If he likes Burrow enough and believes the Bengals can be Super Bowl contenders once again, he could choose to sign with them and add to Burrow’s already strong stable of weapons.

The Bengals may welcome Gronkowski as well. They are thin at the tight end position behind CJ Uzomah, who is set to be a free agent in 2022 as well. Perhaps they would consider signing Gronkowski to give Burrow yet another weapon in addition to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

