Rob Gronkowski doesn’t expect Tom Brady retirement from NFL

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t think his former teammate and pal, Tom Brady, is going to throw in the towel on his storied NFL career just yet.

When appearing on Fox’s NFL pregame show Saturday, Gronkowski — who played alongside Brady in New England and Tampa Bay — was asked about the quarterback’s future plans following the 2022 season, in which Brady ended his brief retirement to rejoin the Buccaneers, who were ousted in the wild-card round of the playoffs last week.

“Everyone wants to know about Tom Brady’s future, and I don’t even think Tom knows what his future holds right now. But let me tell you this, he was top-five in passing yards last season, he can still play the game,” Gronkowski said of the 45-year-old Brady, who will soon become a free agent.

Rob Gronkowski speaks about pal Tom Brady’s NFL future during a Fox Sports appearance. Twitter/Fox

Gronkowski, 33, then provided a bit of insight as to where the seven-time Super Bowl champion could potentially land next.

“Let me tell you, it’s going to be whatever situation intrigues him the most,” the former tight end, 33, said. “Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that’s where he will be next year.”

When asked if that meant Brady would be back to playing football, Gronkowski said, “Yes, back playing football.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, here in 2019, announced their divorce in October during the 2022 regular season.

Getty Images for THR

“If for some reason he’s not going to be, he always has an opportunity, a job with us next year,” Gronkowski said of Brady’s megadeal with Fox Sports to be their lead NFL analyst upon his retirement.

The 2022 season was a challenging one for Brady. Not only did his Buccaneers finish the year with a record below .500, but Brady also saw the demise of his 13-year marriage to wife Gisele Bündchen, with the pair finalizing their divorce in October.

Though Brady said last week he planned to take things “one day at a time” in regard to a decision about his future, some players on the Buccaneers’ roster believe he won’t return for a fourth year in Tampa Bay.

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady were teammates in Tampa Bay during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is expected to become a free agent following the 2022 season. Getty Images

“I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer recently told NFL Network, while another added, “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good.”

With free agency approaching, speculation is beginning to mount as to where Brady could possibly play next, with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers said to be in the mix, according to NFL Network.