Rob Gronkowski calls ‘fake news’ on Mac Jones-Patriots trade rumors

Rob Gronkowski is pumping the breaks on a report that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is being shopped around.

The former New England tight called “fake news” on a Tuesday report by Pro Football Talk that claimed head coach Bill Belichick is shopping Jones to multiple teams this offseason amid reported tension.

“I think that was fake news,” Gronkowski said during a Wednesday appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” show. “There was just too much turnover this year.

“He [Belichick] already got a new offensive coordinator [and quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien] that he brought in to place — just the whole offensive staff was basically turned over this year and then if you’re shipping your quarterback — that’s just too much turnover to have in the NFL in one season and to be able to compete the following year.

“So, I don’t think that’s real news, I think that is fake news.”

Gronkowski explained that he believes Jones and New England parting ways is a “possibility” after the 2023-24 season.





Rob Gronkowski on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” show on April 5, 2023. Twitter





Patriots quarterback Mac Jones #10 prior to the game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

Getty Images

“But in the future if Mac Jones doesn’t put it together this year with Billy O’Brien and all that, I can see that being a possibility after this season,” Gronkowski said. “But I don’t think that was true over this offseason so far and I gotta stamp that as fake news.”

Gronkowski spent nine years playing for the Patriots and won four Super Bowl rings with Belichick and Tom Brady, who announced he retired “for good” on Feb. 1.

PFT’s report came a few days after Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports alleged that Jones “really pissed Bill Belichick off” when he sought help outside of the organization for New England’s offensive struggles last season.

The Raiders, Texans, Buccaneers, and Commanders have been mentioned as possible trade destinations for Jones.





Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (left) and quarterback Mac Jones leaving the field after a loss to the Saints at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sept. 26, 2021. Boston Globe via Getty Images





Patriots quarterback Mac Jones before a game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms also said in February that Jones wound up in Belichick’s “doghouse” after looking for help outside of Foxborough.

Although Belichick has yet to address the report, the veteran coach would not commit to Jones when speaking at the NFL owners’ meetings in Phoenix last week.

When asked if Jones and backup quarterback Bailey Zappe would be in competition for the starting job, Belichick said: “Everybody will get a chance to play. We’ll play the best player.”

He added that that’s the case for every player on the roster.





Alabama assistant coach Bill O’Brien before the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game against the Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 4, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

O’Brien was announced as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in New England after the Patriots missed the playoffs in January.

At the time, MassLive reported that 24-year-old Jones was “very excited” and “looking forward to working with O’Brien.”

Jones and O’Brien have history.

When O’Brien was hired as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama in 2021, he said that Jones — who was on his way out and preparing for the NFL draft — helped him learn the Crimson Tide’s offense.

The new hire came after a dysfunctional season for the Patriots, who were plagued by injury and offensive struggles, which fueled fiery moments that saw Jones visibly angry and yelling F-bombs on the field.





Patriots quarterback Mac Jones celebrates after a touchdown against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

Jones completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with an 84.8 passer rating over 14 games last season.

The former first-round pick has two years left on his rookie deal before his fifth-year option would apply.