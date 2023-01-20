Roadside sex caught on dash cam by Monte Carlo Rally racecar driver

Viewers tuned into a live stream of the Monte Carlo Rally on Thursday got more action than they bargained for — after a kinky couple was caught on a racecar driver’s dash cam having roadside sex.

Veteran driver Jourdan Serderidis, 58, was zooming along the rally’s route in Monaco when his vehicle captured footage of the sexed-up spectators.

The roadside romp was taking place under the cover of darkness before Serderidis’ headlights shone on the couple as he sped around a bend.

Bizarrely, several other people were seen in the dash cam footage standing alongside the romping racecar enthusiasts and watching them fornicate.

According to the Daily Star, the spectacle was shown on a live stream feed on the World Rally Championships website.

The Monte Carlo Rally rompers aren’t the first tawdry tourists to be caught on camera bonking at holiday hotspots of late.

Back in July, two couples were busted bonking in outdoor jacuzzis at a Hong Kong hotel. That same month, two frisky “Game of Thrones” fans were seen having sex in the King’s Landing filming location from the HBO show.

Meanwhile, a bouncer was seen romping with a woman on top of a bar in Crimea, Russia, as pervy patrons cheered them on.

The bouncer was later arrested and jailed over the uninhibited hook-up, as public sex is punishable in Russia by up to 15 days behind bars.