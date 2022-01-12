The New York Knicks and RJ Barrett will face the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday. If you’re looking to make predictions on Barrett’s performance, we take a look at all of his available prop bets, trends and stats here.
Game and Prop Info
- Matchup: New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Time: 7:30 PM
- Date: January 12, 2022
- Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-120)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+105)
- Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)
Barrett Player Prop Trends
- In the 34 games he’s appeared in this season, Barrett’s point total has exceeded 17.5 points 14 times.
- The 17.5-point total set for Barrett on Wednesday is 1.3 more points than his season scoring average.
- Barrett has had more than 2.5 assists in 16 of 34 games.
- Barrett has averaged 2.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).
- Barrett’s combined points and assists have exceeded 20.5 14 times this season.
- Barrett combines to average 18.6 points and assists per game, 1.9 fewer than his PA prop bet total (20.5) for Wednesday’s matchup.
Barrett Stats
- 16.2 PTS (52nd in NBA); 5.4 REB (70th in NBA); 2.4 AST (94th in NBA)
- 0.5 STL; 0.3 BLK
- 5.8 FGM (56th in NBA); 14.1 FGA (40th in NBA); 41.0% FG%
- 1.8 TO; 1.33 AST/TO
- 1 Double-double
Barrett vs. the Mavericks
- Barrett has scored more than 17.5 points once against the Mavericks (four games).
- Barrett has accumulated more than 2.5 assists once in four games against the Mavericks.
- Barrett’s combined points and assists have gone over 20.5 once against the Mavericks.