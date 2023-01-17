Ring of Honor wrestling star Jay Briscoe dead at 38

Jay Briscoe, one of the best professional tag-team wrestlers in the world, has died at 38 years old.

Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, was a longtime fixture in Ring of Honor. The Briscoes — Jay, and his brother Mark — are 13-time tag-team champions of the promotion, which included a present reign.

The news was announced by AEW founder Tony Khan, who purchased Ring of Honor last March.

“Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today,” Khan tweeted Tuesday night. “Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.”

Pro wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer added that Briscoe was one of two people who died in a car accident in Laurel, Del.

The Briscoes have been part of Ring of Honor since 2002. Jay Briscoe has also been their world champion twice as a singles competitor.

Tributes to Briscoe have begun pouring in.

“I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay,” tweeted Cash Wheeler, of the tag-team FTR. The teams wrestled a trilogy of the matches, with the most recent coming in December.

Added the pro wrestler Danhausen: “One of the top highlights of my short ROH run and career was being able to not only work with the Briscoes, but having the absolute privilege to wrestle Mark and Jay. One of the best wrestlers to ever do it and always so nice and helpful to everyone. Rest in peace.”

“Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man,” AEW’s Christopher Daniels tweeted. “I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you.”