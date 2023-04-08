Riley Gaines threatens ‘legal action’ after being attacked by trans-rights activists

Swimmer Riley Gaines on Saturday threatened to take “legal action” after saying she was assaulted by trans-rights protesters during a speech about protecting women’s sports at San Francisco State University.

“The campus police did nothing. The dean of students was there and did nothing. There will be no repercussions unless I have something to do with it,” Gaines told “Fox & Friends Weekend” host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

“I will be pursuing legal action. These people need to face repercussions.”

The former NCAA swimmer and 12-time All-American champ said a mob of demonstrators attacked her while she spoke about including trans athletes in women’s sports during Thursday’s Turning Points USA event at SF State.

Dramatic video Gaines shared on Twitter shows her being ushered out of a classroom and into a hallway by security as protesters chase after her.

One of the activists get in front of her and shouts, “Trans rights are human rights” and “Yeah, you f–king transphobic bitch — I f–king see you!”

“The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man,” she tweeted.





Riley Gaines threatened “legal action” over protesters who she said attacked her at San Francisco State University as she spoke about including trans athletes in women’s sports. FOX News

Gaines shared footage of her being attacked by the activists on Thursday. Riley_Gaines_/Twitter Gaines said “there will be no repercussions unless I have something to do with it.” davidllamas_/Twitter

Additional footage shared on social media shows security blocking Gaines from a mass of protesters before she was escorted to a safe room, where she said she was barricaded “for three hours.”

“Truthfully, I think these people resort to anger, both verbally and physically, and violence because they know they don’t have reason on their side,” Gaines told Campos-Duffy. “They cannot debate me with logic or science or any kind of data that supports their argument so they resort to personal attacks.”

Gaines, a former swimmer at the University of Kentucky, has been a vocal critic of trans athletes participating in women’s sports after competing against trans former Penn swimmer Lia Thomas, with whom she tied for fifth place in a national swimming competition last spring.

Gaines said Saturday she “will be pursuing legal action” over the attack. davidllamas_/Twitter Dramatic footage shows Gaines being ushered out by security as protesters chase after her. davidllamas_/Twitter





Gaines tied for fifth place with trans Penn swimmer Lia Thomas in a national competion in March 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The university’s police department told The Post on Friday that there had been no arrests following the protests.

“We are conducting an ongoing investigation into the situation,” a spokesperson said.

“The disruption occurred after the conclusion of the event which made it necessary for UPD officers to move the event speaker from the room to a different, safe location.”