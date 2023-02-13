Rihanna’s crotch grab at Super Bowl dominates sports talk radio

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show had the phones ringing off the hook at WFAN.

At one point during her 13-minute performance, the singer did a crotch grab dance move while singing her hit, “Rude Boy,” which seemingly sparked a frenzy over phones on sports talk radio.

Al Hughes Dukes, the executive producer of “Boomer & Carton” on Audacy, tweeted, “Sports Talk Radio: We are getting more calls on Rihanna’s crotch grab than the actual game.”

Dukes did not go into detail about what was said on the calls. Although, that part of Rihanna’s performance ruffled feathers on Twitter, with some people complaining about the risqué move — and others sounding off that she appeared to smell her fingers afterward.

Some of the reactions were reminiscent of the backlash Jennifer Lopez received after she performed a similar gesture during her Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

It’s impossible to please the masses when it comes to headlining the entertainment at the big game — but Rihanna pulled off a surprise for the ages.





Rihanna’s crotch grab move during her Super Bowl halftime performance had sports talk radio going wild. NFL

The Grammy-winner debuted her baby bump in a red-hot leather ensemble and nearly broke the internet with pregnancy buzz.

A representative for the 34-year-old singer confirmed her second pregnancy to The Hollywood Reporter shortly after she left the stage.

Nate Burleson — a former NFL receiver who currently serves as co-host of “CBS Mornings” — also confirmed that he knew about Rihanna’s pregnancy when he sat down with her for an interview just a few days before Super Bowl 2023.





Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

When Burleson asked if there would be any surprises during the Super Bowl 57 halftime show, Rihanna smiled and said, “I’m thinking about bringing someone. I’m not sure.”

Lo and behold, Burleson confirmed that Rihanna meant she was bringing her unborn baby to the stage for her first performance since 2018 — and her first since giving birth to her and A$AP Rocky’s son in May 2022.





Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images for Roc Nation

The rapper was on the sidelines during Rihanna’s performance and was seen smiling while filming her on stage. The couple, who has been dating since late 2020, has yet to reveal their son’s name.

The sex of their second child is unknown.