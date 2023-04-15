Ride with road team in this NL battle

The Knicks, Nets, Rangers, Devils and Islanders all made the playoffs, and we haven’t seen that since O.J. Simpson was in the Bronco.

But similar to what Johnnie Cochran said, if the competition is legit, it’s time to sit.

Predicting one team moves on to round two: the Rangers.





Roansy Contreras Getty Images

The Pirates are in St. Louis. Pittsburgh, scheduled to walk the plank again this season, has started 8-5. The Cards, considered playoff contenders, are 5-8.

Roansy Contreras (1-1, 8.00 ERA) throws for Pittsburgh. Which Contreras will we see?

He beat Boston (one run over 5 ²/₃ innings), but was shelled by the ’Stros (seven runs) next out.

The Red Birds’ Steven Matz (0-2, 8.18 ERA) lost both his starts and hasn’t looked good doing it.

How does 10 runs in 11 innings sound? Play $50 on the Pirates.

Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge hit back-to-back homers in the first frame, but the Twins rallied to win, 4-3.

Yanks have lost two in a row.

So have we. Down -44 rizzutos.