Ride with home underdog Chicago

Breaking NFL news. The Cleveland Browns have been eliminated from postseason play.

Our friend Joe from Brooklyn. “Maybe Deshaun Watson can greet migrants being bused from Texas to Cleveland for the next 11 weeks.”

Not bad. All about giving back to the community, no Joe?



The Brewers visit the Cubs.

Milwaukee’s Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.24 ERA) has been bruised for six runs over his last 10 ²/₃ innings, has won once in his last seven starts and is 0-6 in nine day-game starts.

The Cubs, winners of three straight, go with Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.67) who could not get out of the second inning (four runs) in Cincinnati.

Nevertheless, Thompson is 6-2 at Wrigley where his ERA dips to 2.40. Play 10 units on the home-dog Cubbies.

Nathan Eovaldi had to skip his turn due to a “sore trap muscle” so no play on Thursday. Still up +1,767 conigliaros.