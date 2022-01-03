The Hamden Journal

Ricky Seals-Jones injury update: Washington TE carted off field after scary crash into cameraman

Ricky Seals-Jones injury update: Washington TE carted off field after scary crash into cameraman

Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones had to be boarded off of FedEx Field on Sunday after a scary crash with a cameraman midway through the second quarter.

The collision occurred as WFT quarterback Taylor Heinicke attempted to find him in the end zone to increase the team’s lead to 17-7. The pass ultimately fell incomplete, but Seals-Jones’ momentum sent him running into the cameraman. The crash left both of them prone on the field.

MORE: NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 17 of 2021 season

Seals-Jones stayed on the ground for some time before he was placed on a board and taken off the field. Per reports from FedEx Field, the cameraman eventually got off the ground and raised his arms in the air to indicate he was OK.

MORE: Eagles playoff chances: How Philadelphia can earn NFC wild card in NFL playoff picture

The Washington Football Team later ruled him out with a neck injury.

This story will be updated.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.