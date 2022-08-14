Rickie Fowler destroys FedEx Cup chances with quintuple bogey

Rickie Fowler was the final golfer to qualify for this year’s FedEx Cup playoffs, but he likely cost himself a chance to advance to the next leg in spectacular fashion.

Fowler carded a quintuple-bogey nine on the par-4 18th hole Saturday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. He needed to finish in at least 11th place to advance to the BMW Championship next week at Wilmington Country Club (Delaware), but his adventurous finishing hole on Saturday dropped him outside the Top 50 positions — from 7-under to 2-under (58th place) — entering the final round.

The 33-year-old Fowler hit two shots into the water on 18 and missed a 6-foot putt in matching the highest single-hole score of his PGA Tour career.

Rickie Fowler missed this putt en route to a quintuple bogey on Saturday. PGA Tour

Still, he offered a funny reply to the PGA Tour’s post on Instagram about his wild final hole.

“How’d you make nine? Well, my putt for eight didn’t break right,” Fowler responded, with a shrugging emoji.

Rickie Fowler plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. Getty Images

Fellow PGA star Justin Thomas chimed in that “it’s OK, you kept ‘er in the single digits!” And Fowler replied: “Don’t think I wasn’t thinking about it on that 3-foot putt for nine…Must make!!”

Fowler was sitting at 1-over through 15 holes during Sunday’s final round.