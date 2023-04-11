Rick Wolff, WFAN host, dead at 71 after brain cancer battle

Rick Wolff, the longtime host of WFAN’s Sunday morning program “The Sports Edge,” has died at the age of 71 after a brief battle with brain cancer.

The news was announced by Wolff’s family on his website, “Ask Coach Wolff.”

“To know Rick or Dad or Pops was to love him,” the family wrote. “He was wise, thoughtful, sharp, funny, incredibly smart, and truly just a wonderful person. In his honor, please remember to never give up on your dreams. He never did, even after so many of them had come true.”

Wolff played baseball at Harvard, spent two years in the Tigers’ farm system in the 1970s and eventually morphed into a renaissance man who was a broadcaster, a book editor and a psychology coach.

Wolff did broadcasting work for MSG and ESPN beginning in the 1980s and his run at “The Sports Edge” on WFAN began in 1998.

“Very sad news to hear about the passing of Rick Wolff,” tweeted legendary former WFAN host Mike Francesa. “For many years his popular Sports Edge program proceeded my NFL Now program on the Fan. Like his father, Bob, who was a good friend, he was every inch a gentleman. He will be missed.”





Rick Wolff, the longtime host of WFAN’s Sunday morning program “The Sports Edge,” has died at the age of 71. Courtesy Rick Wolff

“An exceptionally kind man. Deepest condolences to Rick’s family and friends,” tweeted Chris Carlin, another former WFAN host.

Added fellow former WFAN host Marc Malusis: “Just terribly sad news to hear of the passing of Rick Wolff. He was a great guy and his focus on youth sports on WFAN on Sunday mornings was a fantastic listen. Gone way too soon.”

Wolff also worked as a book publisher.





Rick Wolff askcoachwolff.com

According to his family’s tribute, Wolff edited books including Robert Kiyosaki’s “Rich Dad Poor Dad” — which spent seven years on the New York Times bestseller list — “Straight from the Gut” by Jack Welch, “Leading with the Heart” by Mike Krzyzewski, Ted Turner’s “Call Me Ted” and “How I Play Golf” by Tiger Woods.

He additionally wrote 18 books of his own.

Wolff is survived by his wife Trish, three adult children, their spouses and three grandchildren.

Wolff’s father, Bob Wolff, was a longtime broadcaster who was honored by the Basketball and Baseball Halls of Fame, as noted by WFAN.





Rick Wolff Getty Images

The elder Wolff spent time calling Knicks and Rangers games and called the national broadcast of Don Larsen’s perfect game against the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1956 World Series and the Giants-Colts 1958 NFL Championship Game that was billed as “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”