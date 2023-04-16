Rick Pitino, St. John’s land another Iona transfer in Cruz Davis

Rick Pitino is filling out his roster with familiar faces.

Two of his guards from Iona University are set to join him in Queens.

On Thursday, Daniss Jenkins committed to Pitino and St. John’s, and now Cruz Davis has too, the freshman guard told The Post.

Davis took an official visit to St. John’s this weekend, along with VMI wing Sean Conway.

Conway committed to the Johnnies on Saturday night, and Davis gave his verbal pledge on Sunday afternoon.

Davis averaged 6.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 24 games for the Gaels.

The Piano, Texas native was selected to the All-MAAC Freshman Team.

He was slowed by an Achilles injury late in the season.

“He’s a good shooter, athletic guard, solid defender,” a MAAC coach familiar with Davis told The Post. “If he’s making shots, he’ll be good for them. More of a depth piece in the Big East.”

The 6-foot-3 Davis was a one-time Oregon State commit coming out of high school, ranked as a three-star prospect.





Iona’s Cruz Davis (3) has committed to St. John’s. USA TODAY Sports





Rick Pitino coached Cruz Davis at Iona. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

He also had offers from TCU, Houston and SMU.