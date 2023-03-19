Rick Pitino offered job to be next St. John’s head coach

ALBANY — Now St. John’s waits on a decision.

The university’s courtship of Rick Pitino took the next step early Sunday night when school higher-ups offered the Hall of Fame coach their head-coaching job when they met in person on campus, a source told The Post.

Pitino has been the sole focus of the Johnnies’ coaching search since parting ways with Mike Anderson nine days ago.

The Post was first to report mutual interest between the parties the day before St. John’s fired Anderson, who was let go after four mostly underwhelming seasons.

Sources said that Pitino plans to make a decision in the next few days, and by Wednesday at the latest. He’ll either stay at Iona or leave for St. John’s.

The 70-year-old Pitino has led Iona University to two MAAC regular-season crowns and two MAAC Tournament titles in the last three years. Iona lost on Friday to Connecticut in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, ending its 27-win season.





RIck Pitino during Iona’s March Madness loss to UConn on March 17, 2023. Getty Images

A major factor in St. John’s pursuit is university president Rev. Brian Shanley, who nearly hired Pitino at Providence 12 years ago and has been “relentless” in his pursuit of the legendary coach, a source said.

A key for St. John’s here is its location.

Pitino wanted another shot at the high-major level, but didn’t want to move from his home on the course at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck.

He is also drawn to the idea of coaching at the Garden again, as he did as Knicks coach from 1987-89, sources said.

Pitino had expressed a desire to meet directly with those in charge and tour the campus and facilities before agreeing to any deal.





Rick Pitino with Iona’s Walter Clayton Jr. (1) during their game against UConn. AP

“You don’t buy houses without looking at the garage and the upstairs and the kitchen and everything,” he said on Friday. “You don’t just buy a house.”

A significant increase in St. John’s games at MSG is expected if Pitino takes the job. Billionaire alum Mike Repole, the co-founder of Vitamin Water, told The Post on Saturday he would look to get involved again with the program if it hires Pitino and help with Name, Image and Likeness.

“He’s the type of coach that the university has deserved since the day Louie Carnesecca retired,” Repole said.

Pitino has a sterling résumé: Two national championships, seven Final Fours and a .710 (711-290) winning percentage across 35 seasons.





Joel Soriano of St. John’s dunks against Butler during the Big East Tournament on March 8, 2023. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

The first coach to take three schools to the Final Four — Providence, Kentucky and Louisville, he is also the only college coach to win national championships at two different schools — Kentucky and Louisville.

Pitino was out of college basketball for three years after Louisville fired him in the fall of 2017 following the school’s involvement in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Pitino settled a lawsuit against the school two years ago, and his dismissal was retroactively changed to a resignation.

In November, he was exonerated by the IARP, the NCAA’s independent panel.

“So for five years [the NCAA] put me in the outhouse because they couldn’t get their stuff together,” he said

Former Manhattan College coach Steve Masiello, who joined Pitino’s staff at Iona this season after he was fired in November and coached by his side for six years at Louisville, believes his boss can coach for another decade.





Rick Pitino waves before Iona’s trip to the NCAA Tournament on March 15, 2023. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

Pitino wouldn’t rule that out.

“Now, my desire would be to coach that long because … the two years I was out of coaching were the most miserable two years of my life because I missed it so much,” Pitino said recently. “I love teaching. I love coaching. I love motivating. Everything about it, and I missed it terribly.

“That’s why I went to Greece. That was a big thing for me. So I hope I can coach for another 12 years, but I’ll take six or seven.”